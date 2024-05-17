Kapil Sibal Triumphs In SCBA Presidency Election

Kapil Sibal is set to assume the presidency of the SCBA for the fourth time, having declared his candidacy on May 8. Competing against Priya Hingorani, Tripurari Ray, and Neeraj Srivastava, he emerged victorious.

Kapil Sibal has served as the SCBA President on three prior occasions, with his most recent term being twenty-three years ago in 2001. Previously, he held the position during the 1995-96 and 1997-98 terms. According to SCBA Honorary Secretary Rohit Pandey, the veteran lawyer is vying for the position of president once again. At present, senior advocate Adish Aggarwala holds the position of SCBA president.

Adish Aggarwala, currently the president, Pradeep Rai as vice-president, and Rohit Pandey as honorary secretary, complete the SCBA leadership team. Sibal, a Harvard Law School alumnus, served as additional solicitor general of India in 1989-90 and earned his senior advocate designation in 1983.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and K V Vishwanathan expressed the opinion that the SCBA holds significant importance as a premier institution and forms an essential component of the nation’s highest judicial body. The court stipulated that there must be provisions for reserving positions for female members of the Bar.

Previously, the apex court mandated that certain positions within the executive committee of the SCBA should be allocated for female members. The bench had decreed that in the forthcoming 2024-2025 SCBA elections, the role of treasurer within the executive committee must be earmarked for women.