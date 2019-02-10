Recently, the Congress president stepped up his attack on the Modi government, citing a media report on Rafale deal that claimed Prime Minister Office (PMO) was conducting parallel negotiations with the French authorities. Rahul Gandhi said the French side parallel parleys by the PMO weakened the India team's position.

Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Sunday urged officials of investigative agencies to maintain their integrity and not bow down before leaders of the ruling dispensation. Kapil Sibal said officials should know that elections come and go, parties come and go out of power, but the Constitution of this country will always be there and is bigger than anything. In a veiled warning, the Congress further said the party will keep an eye on officials who are over enthusiastic and trying to show loyalty to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders from various opposition parties have accused the BJP government at the Centre of misusing investigating agencies like the CBI and ED for political gains. Addressing a press conference at Congress headquarters in New Delhi, Kapil Sibal accused the Comptroller Auditor General Rajiv Mehrishi of conflict interest in Rafale deal and said he was Finance Secretary when Rafale deal was signed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Francois Hollande.

Kapil Sibal, Congress: #RafaleDeal took place during current CAG Rajiv Mehrishi's tenure as Finance Secretary. Since it's a corrupt deal probe should be done. But, how will CAG investigate against himself? First he will shield himself & then the govt.This is conflict of interest. pic.twitter.com/7khHvGTqg9 — ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2019

He further asked Rajiv Mehrishi to recuse himself from the CAG report on the Rafale deal. Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been accusing Prime Minister of Narendra Modi of corruption in the deal.

Recently, the Congress president stepped up his attack on the Modi government, citing a media report on Rafale deal that claimed Prime Minister Office (PMO) was conducting parallel negotiations with the French authorities. Rahul Gandhi said the French side parallel parleys by the PMO weakened the India team’s position.

However, the Modi government and Anil Ambani have refuted allegations made the Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

