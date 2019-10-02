Karan Singh on Kashmir: Senior Congress leader and the former Sadr-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, Kara Singh, has preferred silence on the current situation in the Valley. Singh, son of last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, has said that it was better to stay calm.

Karan Singh on Kashmir: Karan Singh, the only Sadr-e-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir, has said that it is better not to speak on the ongoing Kashmir situation ensued by the dilution of Article 370 and Article 35 A. Singh, who is the son of last Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh, did not spoke on Kashmir during the inaugural session of the 5th World Parliament of Science, Religion and Philosophy, instead prefered silence.

Singh though underlined the growing alleged intolerance in the country saying that religion was being used to spread terrorism. The Rajya Sabha Congress MP also paid tributes to Mahatama Gandhi on his 15oth birth anniversary. He remembered Gandhi’s visit to his residence after the independence of the country.

The former Sadr-e-Riyasat Singh had supported the BJP-led NDA government’s Kashmir move. He had also welcomed the bifurcation of the state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh saying he had proposed the same move during the 1960s. He had only opposed the government when it comes to the arrest of political leaders.

meanwhile, Kashmir continues to remain on the edge for the last 57 days with all the communication lines cut baring landlines services. The situation even escalated tensions between India and Pakistan with the latter downgrading its diplomatic ties with the former. Pakistan also blocked its air space for India flights as a mark of protest against what it termed as India’s illegal and unilateral move.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan tried to raise Kashmir issue at the international platforms including the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. Khan’s UNGA speech was related to Kashmir. He urged the United Nations to play its role and resolve the Kashmir issue. He also warned the UN of nuclear war between India and Pakistan if Kashmir remains unresolved. India had also countered Pakistan at the NGA.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App