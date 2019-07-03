For second Kartarpur corridor talks both India and Pakistan are expected to meet on July 14 as Pakistan has proposed the date for the same. Likewise, India had also proposed dates between July 11 and 14 for talks and reportedly it will be accepting Pakistan's proposal.

The Kartarpur corridor talks between Pakistan and India is expected to resume on July 14. Pakistan has proposed July 14 to finalise the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor and related technical issues at Wagah border.

The Foreign Office (FO) conveyed that the second meeting to discuss the draft agreement for finalising the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor and related technical issues will be held on July 14. The Indian side has been requested to convey the composition of its delegation, added the official.

It said Pakistan was committed to expediting progress on the matter to ensure that the corridor is operational in time for the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2019. India, likewise, had proposed talks between July 11-14.

India, on the other hand, is also learnt to accept the dates proposed by Pakistan as it was in sync with its plan. The first meeting of officials of Pakistan and India to finalise modalities of the corridor was held earlier this year in Attari in the wake of escalating bilateral tensions following the Pulwama terror attack.

The meeting was constructive and the discussions were held in a cordial environment, added the official. For Kartarpur corridor, India had conveyed its reservations against the inclusion of several Khalistani separatists in a committee appointed by Pakistan on the Kartarpur corridor.

Clarifying on India’s objection to the presence of Khalistani separatists, the FO said the 10-member purely-religious committee was not specific to Kartarpur but responsible for the upkeep of all Sikh Gurudwaras in Pakistan.

Kartarpur Sahib is located in Pakistan’s Narowal district across the river Ravi, about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine.

The corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Kartarpur with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district and facilitate visa-free movement of India Sikh pilgrims who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Guru Nanak Dev.

Vice President M Venkiah Naidu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had on November 26 last year laid the foundation stone of the Kartarpur Corridor in Gurdaspur district.

