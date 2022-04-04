Among the 46 arrested individuals, 13 have been arrested in connection with the actual incident, whereas, 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order issued by the administration.

Rajasthan Police today arrested 46 individuals and detained another seven for questioning following the communal clashes that ensued after stones were allegedly pelted on a Hindu religious procession by members of the Muslim community. Among the 46 arrested individuals, 13 have been arrested in connection with the actual incident, whereas, 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order issued by the administration to maintain peace and order in the area. Internet services have also been shut down in the area in view of the violence.

Informing about the arrests in the case, Inspector-General (IG) of Police, Bharatpur Range, Prasanna Kumar Khamesra said, “After stone pelting took place during the procession in Futa Kot area Main Bazaar Karauli on Saturday, the police acted promptly and arrested 46 people and detained seven people for interrogation.” He further stated, “13 accused have been arrested in connection with the incident in the case registered at Police Station Karauli and 33 people have been arrested for violating curfew order. 07 people have been detained for questioning. A total of 21 two-wheelers and four-wheelers were also seized by the police.”

Earlier, during a press conference, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot affirmed that perpetrators of the clashes will be punished irrespective of their religion. He stated, “I have talked to the Director-General of Police about the incident. I have urged him to take strict action against the perpetrators of the clashes irrespective of their community so that a message goes to all that only rule of law will prevail in Rajasthan.”