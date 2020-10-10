Karauli Priest Case: The family members and relatives of the priest who was burnt alive have refused to perform the last rites of his body till all their demands are met by the state government.

Family members of priest Babulal, who was allegedly burnt alive by land encroachers in Karauli’s Bukna village on Thursday night, have refused to perform the last rites of his body till all their demands are met by the state government.

Lalit, a relative of priest Babulal said to ANI that they would not perform the last rites of the body until their demands were met, they wanted Rs 50 lakh compensation and a government job. He said that all accused must be arrested and action should be taken against the Patwari and policemen who were supporting the accused, they wanted protection as well.

Meanwhile, Om Prakash Meena, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) reached Babulal’s village to request the family to perform the last rites. Meena said that people gathered for his last rites, they have made some demands from the administration and state government. He said that they were requesting the deceased’s family to perform last rites as two days have passed since the death.

The temple priest succumbed to his injuries on Thursday night after he was allegedly burnt alive by some people during a scuffle over encroachment of temple land at Bukna village in Sapotra, Karauli district. The police have arrested the main accused, Kailash Meena in connection with the incident.

