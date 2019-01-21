Congress party leaders are quite enthusiastic after their last win and are putting every possible effort into Bhopal elections. Congress leaders Guddu Chauhan and Anees Khan recently proposed an idea to let Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan stand in the Bhopal elections. Backing up his statement, they argued that as the actor is popular among youngsters, it will be an influential move.

Congress Madhya Pradesh leaders, Guddu Chauhan and Anees Khan put forward the idea of giving Kareena Kapoor Khan a chance to stand in the elections and said that it will be a contributory move in unseating BJP from having its throne in Bhopal as they have developed a deep root there.

Congress leaders are probably too happy with their last win. Ministers of the party from Madhya Pradesh recently urged a request to let Kareena Kapoor stand Lok Sabha elections from Bhopal on their party’s ticket. Justifying their words, Congress leaders Guddu Chauhan and Anees Khan said that Bollywood beauty Kareena Kapoor has a massive fan following of the youth and thus, she will be able to bask more votes for the party.

While the opposition’s leaders Guddu Chauhan and Anees Khan proposed this plan, they backed it up by saying that Kareena Kapoor Khan also now belongs to the Pataudi family which holds a strong bond with the city of Bhopal and thus it will help them to win over BJP this time. Kareena Kapoor Khan along with her husband Saif Ali Khan and in-laws Sharmila Tagore and Soha Ali Khan has been to Bhopal several times.

If at any moment you think this was a casuals statement, stop! These two leaders are quite serious about it and are willing to discuss with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on the next meet. Earlier, Congress leaders urged Priyanka Gandhi to stand in the elections and after their massive win in three states Madhya Pradesh, Chhatisgarh and Rajasthan, they have put forward this idea.

While all this happened, BJP did not choose to stay quiet and rebuked with sharp comments. The current MP of Bhopal, Alok Sanjar said that Congres is left with no suitable candidate and that’s why it is now trying to pitch an actor for the elections (Congress ke paas neta nahi bache isliye abhineta ke sahare chunaav ladna chah rahe hain).

