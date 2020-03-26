Coronavirus lockdown day 2: Kareena Kapoor shared a recent picture of hers and friends including Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora while taking a nap. The actress looked in a total out of makeup look but she got trolled by the netizens for making a pout while sleeping.

Coronavirus lockdown day 2: Kareena Kapoor shared a recent picture of hers and friends including Karishma Kapoor, Malaika Arora while taking a nap. The actress looked in a total out of makeup look but she got trolled by the netizens for making a pout while sleeping. Social media users called her typical drama queen. But this is not less than a motivational picture for others who are getting bored at their homes. Well, it is rightly said that the current problem with you is just that you are getting bored than you are highly blessed.

Don’t take as panic and don’t worry about the economic effect. Right now the priority is to fight against this disease. Coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra is maximum as there are the maximum people who have come from different countries. During such days, Bebo’s social interaction on social media is not a bad idea. People are coming up with many challenges and ideas to get rid of the virus, they all need to stay at home and such activities will definitely help you out.

Talking about Kareena’s current work, her film Angrezi Medium faced big trouble on theatres because of the locked down. The film did not earn well because of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. Whereas, the previous part of the film earned well and also won the heart of the audience with its unique storyline and commendable characters. The makers were expecting huge success by it did not go accordingly.

