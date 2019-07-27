Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a commemorative event of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Saturday. PM Modi said that the Kargil victory was a symbol of India's might, determination and capability.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a commemorative event of Kargil Vijay Diwas at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, where he paid rich tribute to the soldiers who fought for India in the 1999 Kargil war and lauded them for their sacrifice to the country.

Speaking at a commemorative event for 20th anniversary of Kargil war, PM Modi said, Kargil victory was a symbol of India’s might, determination and capability.

Paying tribute to the soldiers who died in the line of duty in 1999, PM Modi said, India’s security has been inexpugnable and will continue to remain so. He added, when it comes to national security, India will not come under any pressure.

PM Modi said, even after 20 years of the Kargil war, the victory of our country still inspires the whole country and it was a victory for every Indian.

Remembering his visit to Kargil during the time of war, PM Modi said, Pakistan tried to redraw the boundaries in 1999 but our jawans dismissed its evil design.

The PM said the development of a country only possible when it is secure and the time has come for ensuring jointness among the Army, Navy and Air Force. He added the modernisation of the army forces was the key priority of his government.

Without naming Pakistan, PM Modi said some countries trying to spread terrorism and the time has come for united global efforts to deal with it.

