Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: Army Chief Bipin Rawat warned Pakistan for any misadventure. Rawat said such action will be repelled with a bloodied nose. He also said infiltration has come down because of our troops sitting alert at the border.

On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Divas, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said Pakistan will get a bloodier nose next time if the country attempts Kargil like misadventure again.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Pakistan has been radicalizing Kashmiri youth through various means. He said that Pakistan has been continuing with its efforts to radicalize Kashmiri youth. In Kashmir, after the death of HM commander Burhan Wani in 2016, the conflict zone has witnessed the scores of youth taking up militancy. Rawat said that the misguided youth should be educated and the army can play a pivotal role in it.

He said he wants to convey countrymen that they can rest assured that any task given to defense services will always be accomplished no matter how difficult it is. The soldiers will continue to man and guard our borders, Rawat said.

Reacting over the current weaponry, Rawat said they are looking at modernizing inventory. Their focus is on Artillery weapon system, by 2020 and will get the Howitzers, K-9 Vajra is being manufactured in the country now and two Bofors like guns are being manufactured locally.

Talking strong about Pakistan, Bipin Rawat said misadventures are normally not repeated and for its response, Pakistan will get a bloodier nose next time.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on being asked 'what message you will to give to Pakistan on #KargilVijayDivas; Don't do it. Misadventures are normally not repeated. You'll get a bloodier nose next time. pic.twitter.com/3NZWkLOB9z — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019

On July 26, India is celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas. In 1999, the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Forces fought the war for 60 days against Pakistani terrorists in Kargil and regained control on crucial heights. The bravery of Indian soldiers in the war is never forgettable. They had shown bravery, courage, and grit to control the mighty Tiger Hill from the terrorists.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat: We are looking at modernising our inventory. Our focus is on Artillery weapon system, by 2020 we will get the Howitzers, K-9 Vajra is being manufactured in the country now and two Bofors like guns are being manufactured locally. pic.twitter.com/KGJ17hquFY — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019

President Ram Nath Kovind will now celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar as his visit to Kargil war memorial in Dras due to bad weather.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat in Dras: I want to convey to our countrymen that you can be rest assured that any task given to defence services will always be accomplished no matter how difficult it is. Our soldiers will continue to man and guard our borders. #KargilVijayDivas: pic.twitter.com/V8EbQafM7e — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019

#WATCH Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh pay tribute at Kargil War Memorial in Dras on 20th #KargilVijayDiwas pic.twitter.com/0A6qagg1ZX — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2019

