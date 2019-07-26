Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said that Pakistan has been radicalizing Kashmiri youth through various means. He said that Pakistan has been continuing with its efforts to radicalize Kashmiri youth. In Kashmir, after the death of HM commander Burhan Wani in 2016, the conflict zone has witnessed the scores of youth taking up militancy. Rawat said that the misguided youth should be educated and the army can play a pivotal role in it.
He said he wants to convey countrymen that they can rest assured that any task given to defense services will always be accomplished no matter how difficult it is. The soldiers will continue to man and guard our borders, Rawat said.
Reacting over the current weaponry, Rawat said they are looking at modernizing inventory. Their focus is on Artillery weapon system, by 2020 and will get the Howitzers, K-9 Vajra is being manufactured in the country now and two Bofors like guns are being manufactured locally.
Talking strong about Pakistan, Bipin Rawat said misadventures are normally not repeated and for its response, Pakistan will get a bloodier nose next time.
On July 26, India is celebrating Kargil Vijay Diwas. In 1999, the Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Forces fought the war for 60 days against Pakistani terrorists in Kargil and regained control on crucial heights. The bravery of Indian soldiers in the war is never forgettable. They had shown bravery, courage, and grit to control the mighty Tiger Hill from the terrorists.
President Ram Nath Kovind will now celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas at Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar as his visit to Kargil war memorial in Dras due to bad weather.