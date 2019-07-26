Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: India defeated Pakistan in Kargil war in 1999. The entire nation is proud of soldiers who laid their lives for the sake of the nation. India regained the control of Tiger Hill which was captured by Pakistan sponsored terrorists. India also got support from US to pressurize Pakistan.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: The 20th anniversary of the success of the Kargil war is celebrated across the nation. In 1999, terrorists supported by Pakistan gained control on crucial heights in Kargil sector which triggered a conflict lasted for around 60 days. The war was won by India, however, it claimed the lives of over 500 Indian soldiers.

5 things to know about India’s victory in the Kargil war:

1. India regained control of Tiger Hill which was captured by Pakistan sponsored terrorists. The day is celebrated on 26 July every year in honor of the Kargil War’s Heroes. The operation Vijay was achieved by India.

2. Heroes including captain Vikram Batra, a war icon who had decimated the enemy through his heroic acts. Other soldiers also fought the battle with sheer resilience and determination and took the control of province captured by terrorists.

3. The Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force fought the battle in full coordination. All the three had played the key role to recapture peaks that were taken by the infiltrators despite they were at the top of the hill.

4. India during the war had also moved its naval forces near Karachi to threaten Pakistan with a blockade. The United States had also moved out of the way to help the Indian Navy.

5. During the entire 60 days of the war, Indian media also telecasted the entire episode and the country made use of the media to garner response at the international level. The media helped to build confidence and also strengthen and put pressure on Pakistan.

