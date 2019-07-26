Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: President Ram Nath Kovind has paid rich tributes to the soldiers who laid their lives for the sake of the nation. Ram Nath Kovind is expected to visit the Kargil War Memorial in Dras and will pay homage to soldiers. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is also expected to visit the Dras.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday paid tributes to the armed forces who have sacrificed their lives during the Kargil war. On Kargil Vijay Diwas, President Ram Nath Kovind said the nation’s gratitude to the brave men and women of armed forces who keep the country safe and secure for its people. He tweeted: On Kargil Vijay Diwas, a grateful nation acknowledges the gallantry of our Armed Forces on the heights of Kargil in 1999. We salute the grit and valour of those who defended India and record our everlasting debt to those who never returned. Jai Hind.

In 1999, terrorists supported by Pakistan gained control on crucial heights in Kargil sector which triggered a conflict lasted for around 60 days. The war claimed the lives of over 500 Indian soldiers. The Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated after the successful operation, Vijay.

India regained control of all the previously held territory by Pakistan sponsored terrorism. The day is celebrated on July 26 every year in honour of the Kargil War’s Heroes.

President Ram Nath Kovind is expected to visit Kargil War Memorial in Dras for the celebrations on July 26 morning. He will pay homage to soldiers who were martyred in the conflict. During the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the three services’ chiefs – Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy – would be present for the wreath-laying ceremony at Dras War Memorial. There will also be a flypast by the Indian Air Force and Army at the location. Meanwhile, a number of events have been planned by the Indian Army in Delhi and Dras to mark the 20th anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas.

