Kargil Vijay Diwas: The residents of Gurugram on Friday celebrated the Kargil Vijay Diwas and remember the braveheart soldiers on martyred while saving the motherland. July 26, 1999, was the day when India regained the position and control of the Kargil post by defeating Pakistan.

An event was organized by old age homecare, EMOHA, where citizens paid tribute to Kargil War heroes, including Col. (Doc) Rajesh Adhau, Sena Medal (Gallantry) award winner, and ‘Kirti Chakra’ award-winner Maj. General S K Razdan. They shared their tales of bravery with young residents of the city to infuse in them a spirit of duty and sacrifice for the country. The event was well attended by young working professionals of Gurugram.

About EMOHA:

EMOHA is an elder care company which has revolutionized the elder-care by offering some special service. To put it simply, its vision is to envelop elders with solutions that enable them to thrive at home for as long as they wish. EMOHA answers all the questions that worry elders and their children by focusing on providing five more functions:

Emergency Support – India’s first 24/7 emergency response services designed for elders and provided by the trained paramedic and ex-defense personnel capable of handling medical and nonmedical emergencies within 30 minutes.

Safety – Through home safety audits and the use of intelligent sensor technology.

Health Monitoring – Digitization of medical records and periodic health monitoring by an experienced nurse in the comfort of their home.

Support – Dedicated Care Managers to offer coordination, companionship, and support for taking care of the hassles of daily life.

Engagement – Lively events and activities curated especially for elders. Access to unique opportunities for elders to earn, learn or give back to their community in meaningful ways Saumyajit Roy, Founder, EMOHA eldercare explains, “Elders have always provided unconditional love and support for their children. Irrespective of age or health condition, each elder today needs different levels of care. EMOHA now presents an opportunity for children and elders to ‘re-imagine retirement’ and discover a secure and energized life through EMOHA’s multi-spectral envelope of care services spanning engagement, health, safety, emergency, and support services. We are fully

operational in Gurugram and we bring the best of global talent, deep domain understanding, and best

of smart technology to deliver elder care.”

In consonance with its commitment to social responsibility, EMOHA commemorated ‘Kargil Vijay Divas’ to recognize the contribution of our valiant veterans for their exemplary courage, sacrifice and heroism on July 26, 2019, at Cyber Hub in Gurugram. On the occasion, EMOHA also announced that it would offer a complimentary 12-month responder cover for all Fauji veterans in Gurugram.

