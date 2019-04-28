Karnal Congress candidate Kuldeep Sharma on insider-outsider remark: Congress candidate from Karnal Kuldeep Sharma discussed the issues of Karnal and discussed his future plans for the area in an interview with inKhabar. Kuldeep Sharma is a two-time MLA from Ganaur, Haryana since 2009. About Kuldeep Sharma, it is said that he is a leader of the land and fighting the issues of the people.

Karnal Congress candidate Kuldeep Sharma on insider-outsider remark: Congress candidate from Karnal Kuldeep Sharma discussed the issues of Karnal and discussed his future plans for the area in an interview with inKhabar. Kuldeep Sharma is a two-time MLA from Ganaur, Haryana since 2009. About Kuldeep Sharma, it is said that he is a leader of the land and fighting the issues of the people. Perhaps this is the reason why the Congress Party has given ticket to Kuldeep Sharma, who has been an MLA and speaker twice, from Gannaur on the demand of the people.

In order to know what exactly Kuldeep Sharma has planned for Karnal, the inKhabar team went to Karnal and talked to Kuldeep Sharma. When asked about being called an outsider by the opposition parties, Kuldeep said that he has been living in Karnal for the past 40 years. He added that his father was also elected as an MP from Karnal for four times, thus the question of the outsider does not apply to him.

Taking a dig at Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Kuldeep said that he is an outsider himself as he comes from Rohtak. He added that on what basis people would call the city Chief Minister’s city as he doesn’t belong to Karnal nor has he done some work from the city that could be appreciated.

“Haryana Chief Minister has not done any development work in Karnal as there are no industries or new businesses. The condition of the roads are bad and it won’t be wrong to say that the city has completely been ignored by the CM,” said Kuldeep Sharma.

Kuldeep Sharma further asserted that despite being a legislator from Karnal, the Chief Minister did not come to listen to the misery of people here, adding that he had to apologise to people of Karnal when he came during the corporation elections.

Hitting at the BJP over Lok Sabha elections 2018, Kuldeep said that the BJP had made false promises to the people of the country. The employment promises made to the youngsters came out to be a lie. However, the BJP can’t trick people.

