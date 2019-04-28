Karnal Lok Sabha Congress candidate Kuldeep Sharma says Karnal should become the capital of Haryana: Hitting at the PM Modi-led BJP government, Karnal Lok Sabha Congress candidate Kuldeep Sharma said that the Modi government is just pretending that the development has been done in the past 5 years. The Modi government came into power with a promise that it would change the destiny of the country, however, the people were still waiting for those promises to be fulfilled.

Karnal Lok Sabha Congress candidate Kuldeep Sharma says Karnal should become the capital of Haryana: “The illegal mining business in Karnal is flourishing and this is not possible without the approval of the government,” Congress candidate from Karnal Lok Sabha constituency Kuldeep Sharma said during an interview with inKhabar. He made the statement when he was asked the reason behind Karnal being lagged behind, adding that the Khatter government is supporting the corruption and illegal miners have got the support of the ministers.

Sharma claimed that the BJP has been seeking votes from the public by politicising the Indian Army. On the contrary, the leaders of the Congress party are working together for the development of the country. Taking a dis at PM Modi’s Acche Din remark, Sharma said that PM Modi became the prime minister with the promise that he would bring good days, however, it did not come out to be so.

Listing the plans that he had for Karnal, Kuldeep asserted that there are three tasks that he wants to do in Karnal. He said that Karnal is situated in the heart of Haryana. He claimed that after the decision on Chandigarh would be taken and the issue of water will be solved, he would try to make Karnal the capital of Haryana.

“Apart from this, my father had put Indian Oil refineries at a cost of Rs 1 lakh crore here. I think the Central Institution should be brought to Karnal,” said Kuldeep. He said that a research institute like AIIMS is required to be built in Karnal so that the people can take benefit from it.

Kuldeep Sharma further said that Panipat is an industrial area and therefore should become a textile hub in Karnal. In order to carry rice export, rice research institute should be formed in the city. On the question of the coalition with the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP), he said, in Haryana, the Congress has no need for a coalition with AAP.

