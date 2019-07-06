In a shocking move, 13 MLAs from Congress-JD(S) coalition are set to resign from the Karnataka government. The recent shock comes when Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is in the US. The Congress- JD(S) coalition is set to collapse after the recent resignations.

At least 13 MLAs on Saturday have resigned from the Karnataka government. Reports said 13 MLAs have reached the legislative Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar’s office in the Vidhana Soudha. If reports are to be believed, the recent resignation of 13 MLAs will be a big blow to coalition partners JD(S) and Congress who are governing the state. The resignations come at a time when Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy is in the US and is set to return on July 8. The 13 MLAs including two independents – R Shankar wand H Nagesh.

Last week, two Congress MLAs Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi resigned from Karnataka government. The current strength of the coalition government is 117. After the resignation of 13 more MLAs, the strength will be down to 102. Reports said that most of the leaders are set to join BJP.

The BJP’s current strength in the Legislative Assembly is 105 and requires the coalition to come down to 102 to cross the halfway mark. The current strength of the Assembly has already been reduced to 222 after Singh and Jarkiholi resignations.

The BJP party in the state needs some more MLAs to claim the majority in the house and will form the government.

Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara and State minister D K Shivakumar have called an emergency meeting of Congress Bengaluru MLAs and corporators. The meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 pm today.

The JD(S) MLA have alleged that the party has failed to keep the leaders on board over important decisions. He has said that the situation is worse inside the party.

