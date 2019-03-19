he rescue team has reached the site as 10 ambulances and over half a dozen fire engines have also reached the spot. A team of excavators has rescued 15 labourers so far. Though reports also suggest that over 150 people were present at the site when the buiding crashed

An under construction site in Karnataka’s Dharwad has collapsed resulting in two casualties and several injured. Reportedly, over 40 people are trapped at the site and six people have been injured.

The rescue team has reached the site as 10 ambulances and over half a dozen fire engines have also reached the spot. A team of excavators has rescued 15 labourers so far. Though reports also suggest that over 150 people were present at the site when the buiding crashed.

#Karnataka: According to police, one person dead, 6 people injured, 40 feared trapped at the site of collapse of an under construction building in

Kumareshwar Nagar, Dharwad, pic.twitter.com/Gl86ziUg1K — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2019

The collision took place in Kumareshwar Nagar of Dharwad. Accordibng to locals, the construction had been taking place at the third floor of the building for the last two years. The first and the second floor had around 60 shops operational.

