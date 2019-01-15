Karnataka crisis: In a setback for Congress-JDS government in Karnataka, two independent MLAs have withdrawn support from the HD Kumaraswamy government. However, there is no threat to the ruling Congress-JDS combine as Kumaraswamy government has 5 more MLAs than the required 113 halfway mark. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said there was no threat to the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka as they have the numbers to give a stable government.

Karnataka resort politics: In a setback for Congress-JDS government in Karnataka, two independent MLAs have withdrawn support from the HD Kumaraswamy government. The two independent legislators who are no more part of the Karnataka government are R Shankar and H Nagesh. However, there is no threat to the ruling Congress-JDS combine as Kumaraswamy government has 5 more MLAs than the required 113 halfway mark. Meanwhile, the Congress party has accused the Opposition BJP of disestablishing the Karnataka government as the party was a natural offender.

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy on 2 Independent MLAs withdraw support from Karnataka government: If 2 MLAs withdraw their support, what will be the numbers? I'm totally relaxed. I know my strength. Whatever is going on in media in the past week, I am enjoying pic.twitter.com/vsmmbdBXSY — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2019

H Nagesh is MLA from Mulabagilu assembly constituency while R Shankar represents Ranebennur assembly constituency. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy said there was no threat to the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka as they have the numbers to give a stable government. Both Congress and BJP have accused each other of horse trading, leading to a new political crisis in Karnataka. The BJP has shifted more than a hundred MLAs to a resort in Haryana’s Gurugram. On the other hand, Congress suspects that the BJP has kept its missing MLAs at the Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai.

Rahul Gandhi-led Congress has claimed that five of its MLAs are missing and accused the BJP of launching another Operation Lotus. Earlier in the day, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara said the BJP was trying to lure Congress MLAs through money and power but their attempts to destabilise the government will fail. The fresh political crisis erupted just months ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The parliamentary polls are likely to be held in April-May this year.

