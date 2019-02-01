JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda alluded rift with its alliance partner Congress saying he would not remain quiet anymore. Gowda said that the HD Kumaraswamy government has completed six months and all is not hunky dory between the JD (S) and Congress. Gowda said that the past six months of working with its alliance partner, Congress have been no smooth sailing with the former making it difficult for his party to sustain peacefully. He said, all this while he chose not to open his mouth, but not anymore.
In his tweet, Gowda said, “Is this a way to run the coalition government, where we have to request our partner not to use foul language? Six months have passed that Kumaraswamy became the Chief Minister and all kinds of things have happened in six months. Till now I haven’t opened my mouth but now I can’t keep quiet,”. However immediately after Gowda’s tweet, a mixed bag of reactions has come from Twitterati with some showing sympathies with the former Prime Minister of India while others mocking him. Let’s see their response:
Days after Congress leaders demanded former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to be made again, the JD (S) leader slammed Congress saying that he has had enough and hence, can’t keep quiet anymore.
