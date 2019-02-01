In his latest tweet, former PM Gowda has expressed his anger against alliance partner Congress saying working with the party has been no pleasant experience

The HD Kumaraswamy government has completed six months and all is not hunky dory between the JD (S) and Congress

JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda alluded rift with its alliance partner Congress saying he would not remain quiet anymore. Gowda said that the HD Kumaraswamy government has completed six months and all is not hunky dory between the JD (S) and Congress. Gowda said that the past six months of working with its alliance partner, Congress have been no smooth sailing with the former making it difficult for his party to sustain peacefully. He said, all this while he chose not to open his mouth, but not anymore.

In his tweet, Gowda said, “Is this a way to run the coalition government, where we have to request our partner not to use foul language? Six months have passed that Kumaraswamy became the Chief Minister and all kinds of things have happened in six months. Till now I haven’t opened my mouth but now I can’t keep quiet,”. However immediately after Gowda’s tweet, a mixed bag of reactions has come from Twitterati with some showing sympathies with the former Prime Minister of India while others mocking him. Let’s see their response:

बोलते बोलते सो मत जाना.. — Traveller (@TravellerJi) January 31, 2019

याद करो 1996-97 का वो दौर

वो ही देवेगौड़ा हैं

और वो ही कांग्रेस 1996 से 99 तक 3 बार आम चुनाव कराने पड़े

कांग्रेस का साल छ महीने समर्थन

फिर काम ना करने देना

फिर उसी सरकार को गिरा देना ये ही है घिनोनी कांग्रेसी कल्चर अगर पसंद नही तो क्यों कुमारस्वामी को CM बनाया ? — Ravindra Kumar (@MatarGasti) January 31, 2019

So just resign – dissolve the Govt and call for elections. Simple @hd_kumaraswamy — आरूँध चौहान 🇮🇳 (@AarundhChauhan) January 31, 2019

Congressmen will loot , that's in their DNA. Crying is the only solution remaining for you. — GUMNAM (@GUMNAM97885177) January 31, 2019

Emotional attyachar for his voters. And they will fall for it — Captain Marvel (@masterstuff2) January 31, 2019

This is all fake nautanki drama ….. Why can't @hd_kumaraswamy just quit and resign as @CMofKarnataka ? Power greedy DeveGowda drama for bargaining more LS tickets in #2019Elections pic.twitter.com/hqFpX9qjNs — Kailash Wagh 🇮🇳 (@kailashwg) January 31, 2019

Days after Congress leaders demanded former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to be made again, the JD (S) leader slammed Congress saying that he has had enough and hence, can’t keep quiet anymore.

