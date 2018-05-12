As the polling for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 is underway, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday hit out at BJP's chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa saying that he is mentally disturbed. Siddramaiah's jibe at BJP's CM candidate came after Yeddyurappa said that he would sworn-in on May 17.

As the polling for the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018 is underway, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that he is confident that Congress will come back to power with a complete majority. Hitting out at the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa, CM Siddaramaiah called him mentally disturbed. Siddaramaiah’s jibe at Yeddyurappa came after the BJP leader’s comment that he would sworn-in on May 17. It was after Yeddyurappa’s sworn-in remark, CM Siddramaiah said, “Yeddyurappa is mentally disturbed. Congress will get more than 120 seats. I am very confident.”

He also slammed the JDS saying that the party has distributed a lot of money, their candidate says he is a society-secretary, so from where did he get so much money? Also, BJP is openly supporting JDS, they have put up a dummy candidate here.”

Meanwhile, speaking about the elections, JDS leader Danish Ali said,”We appeal to people to exercise their voting rights and choose a government of clean image. We are hopeful that public will take a huge decision today to change the politics of nation, will reject national parties BJP and Congress, and instead vote for JD(S)-BSP alliance.” JDS leader and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda also cast his vote at polling booth No. 244 in Holenarasipura town in Hassan district. Speaking to media, Gowda said, “We expect a possibility of forming the government, we have done well.”

Sharing his view-point, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah’s son and Congress candidate from Varun constituency, Dr Yatheendra said. “I have been visiting villages in the constituency for last 1 and half years. Election campaigning didn’t feel any different. Wherever I went, people expressed confidence in Congress government.”

Karnataka elections are being seen as one of the most important polls ahead of the 2019 General Elections. A win for eighter of the party — BJP or Congress — is certainly going to boost their campaign for the Lok Sabha polls next year and may change the political perspective in the country. For BJP, a win in Karnataka is important as it has to show that the popularity of PM Modi and party’s winning streak is still continuing while for the Congress, a win in Karnataka elections will help party’s cadres to regain confidence and represent a strong opposition against the Central government.

