BJP finalised a list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. The first list of candidates was released after BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting in Delhi. The opposing BJP is leaving no-stone-unturned in order to take away the throne from Congress and return back to power in Karnataka after a gap of five years. Eyeing at least 150 seats out of the 224 assembly seats, the BJP has reportedly fielded BS Yeddyurappa as its CM candidate.

On late Sunday night, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) finalised a list of 72 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018. The first list of candidates was released after BJP’s Central Election Committee (CEC) held a meeting in Delhi. The meeting held at the party headquarters included BJP president Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa were a few of the senior most leaders present at the meeting.

The opposing BJP is leaving no-stone-unturned in order to take away the throne from Congress and return back to power in Karnataka after a gap of five years. Eyeing at least 150 seats out of the 224 assembly seats, the BJP has reportedly fielded BS Yeddyurappa as its CM candidate. Yeddyurappa will be contesting from Shikaripura seat. The election on 224 seats will be held on May 12 and the results for the same will be announced on May 12. Earlier in 2011, BJP’s Yeddyurappa was forced to resign from the post over graft charges following which he was forced to resign from his own party, Karnataka Janata Party (KJP).Reports suggest that following the charges, BJP’s prospects for polls in 2013 were damaged.

First list of 72 BJP candidates for ensuing general election to the legislative assembly of Karnataka 2018 finalised by BJP Central Election Committee. pic.twitter.com/0ZLS7WHWF2 — BJP (@BJP4India) April 8, 2018

ALSO READ: Ravi Shankar Prasad says BJP only pro-Dalit party, opposition abetting violence

In 2014 when the BJP had announced Narendra Modi as its Prime Ministerial candidate, Yadurappa reportedly returned to the party. The ruling Congress party is likely to announce their list for all 224 candidates by April 15. BJP’s list comes after Janata Dal Secular (JDS) announced candidates for 126 constituencies. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and JDS have joined hands for the upcoming Karnataka Polls 2018. In order to win the throne, both the parties are extensively campaigning across the state. Both Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi have also been taking out public addresses in Karnataka.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi may lose Varanasi if opposition is united: Rahul Gandhi

ALSO READ: GST on langar in Gurudwaras for the first! LGPC wants its withdrawal

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App