In the wake of the BJP’s fourth list of candidates for the Karnataka assembly elections, party’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa announced that his son Vijayendra won’t contest against Congress Chief Minister Siddarmaiah’s son Yatheendra from Varuna constituency. Reports said that Vijayendra’s supporters are protesting in Mysuru demanding a ticket for him. The fourth list of the BJP was released on Tuesday, but there was no mention of Varuna constituency. The list released by BJP has names of 220 candidates, leaving the names of candidates for four more constituencies.

The announcement was made by at a convention in Mysuru. It was expected that Varuna was going to witness the big fight between the sons of Siddaramaiah and Yeddyurappa in the upcoming assembly elections, but that won’t happen now. In the list released, comedian Jaggesh has given the Yeshwantpur constituency, while he wanted a seat in Tumakuru district. BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje, who was seen actively campaigning for the party in Yeshwantpur, won’t be contesting elections this time. Meanwhile, it seems like BJP needs some more time to make up its mind on the constituents to fight for Badami and Varuna seats.

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah son Yatheendra, who is making his debut in politics, will be contesting from Varuna constituency that was earlier represented by his father. Earlier in the day, BJP criticised Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah for contesting from Badami. The BJP took to Twitter and said “Siddaramaiah has accepted defeat even before the war has begun. By contesting from Badami he has proved two things: 1. He has no confidence in winning from his own hometown. 2. By choosing a Kuruba dominant constituency, he showed he is no more than a ‘one caste’ leader.”

