Ahead of forthcoming Assembly Elections in Karnataka, the Congress party on Sunday released another list of 11 candidates. The list mentions Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who will be contesting polls from Badami seat as well. The chief minister has replaced Dr Devraj Patil in Badami and party leader KP Chandrakala has replaced HS Chandra Mouli. The list has confirmed that Siddaramiah will be contesting polls from two constituencies in the forthcoming assembly elections. Siddaramiah will be filling his nomination from Badami constituency on April 23. He previously filed his nomination from Chamundeshwari constituency on Friday.

Congress releases next list of 11 candidates for #KarnatakaElections2018; CM Siddaramaiah to contest from Badami (in place of Dr Devraj Patil) & KP Chandrakala (in place of HS Chandra Mouli,reportedly lawyer of Mehul Choksi). CM Siddaramaiah is also contesting from Chamundeshwari pic.twitter.com/43653PqO7w — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2018

Karnataka Assembly Election are being considered as one of the most crucial elections ahead of the 2019 General Elections. Both Congress and BJP are at loggerhead ahead of the crucial polls as for the Congress party, winning this election is important to reinstate party workers confidence while for the BJP, the polls are important for two reasons — one being their existence in the southern states and second being the perception angle, as if BJP is defeated badly then it will definitely affect party’s performance in next year’s Lok Sabha polls.

