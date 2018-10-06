With voting for 222 constituencies underway, it would be interesting to see if Congress will be able to retain its majority or like other states BJP will also claim Karnataka. While many still think of Karnataka elections as a face-off between Congress and BJP, reports claims that HD Deve Gowda’s JD(S) might emerge as a kingmaker with surveys claiming a hung assembly.

In a fresh development, a total of 24% voting has been recorded till 11:00am in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. Voting for the high-stakes Karnataka Assembly elections 2018 is underway and as per reports 10.6% voting turnout was recorded till 9am. Polling began at 7:00am in 58,546 polling stations with each equipped with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs). The polling will conclude at 6:00pm. Many leaders have got their fingers inked in different constituencies. While Karnataka Assembly has 225 constituencies, elections are being held for 224 seats as one member is already nominated to the House.

However, voting is happening in 222 constituencies today after the Election Commission last evening postponed voting for Bengaluru’s Rajarajeswari Nagar constituency to May 28, pending a probe into the voter ID row.

With the polling for the crucial state underway, PM Modi took to Twitter to urge voters to vote in large numbers and enrich the ‘festival of democracy’ with their participation.

Urging my sisters and brothers of Karnataka to vote in large numbers today. I would particularly like to call upon young voters to vote and enrich this festival of democracy with their participation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 12, 2018

On May 11, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had told all office-bearers and workers of the party to provide all possible assistance to those affected by heavy rains and help people in reaching poll booths.

I appeal to all office bearers & workers of the Congress party in Karnataka to provide all possible assistance to those affected by the heavy rains. Our polling booth teams must remain alert and help voters facing difficulties in reaching polling booths tomorrow. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 11, 2018

Ahead of the polls BJP CM candidate BS Yeddyurappa said, “It is an auspicious day, everyone should come out & vote. We (BJP) will get more than 150 seats & I’m gonna make the government on 17th May.”

According to ANI, Janata Dal (Secular)’s HD Deve Gowda casted his vote at polling booth no. 224 in Holenarasipura town in Hassan district and said, “We expect a possibility of forming the government.”

JD(S)'s H. D. Deve Gowda casts his vote at polling booth no.244 in Holenarasipura town in Hassan district, says, 'We expect a possibility of forming the government, we have done well.' #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/depYaB4Y65 — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

