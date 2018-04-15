In the wake of another significant assembly election in Karnataka, which is to be held on May 12, Asaduddin Owaisi led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has decided not to conduct polls. Karnataka is the only state where BJP has ever won and also is the biggest state ruled by Congress under the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He has also called the showdown, "a “battle between secularism and communalism".

Just ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen headed by Asaduddin Owaisi has decided he will not content in forthcoming polls, claiming that the participation of his party can have a negative impact on the other Congress’ vote bank. In January 2017, his party had identified many constituencies based in northern Karnataka that would likely to content polls. Lashing out at other political parties, Owaisi in the past said, “People of the country are fed up with BJP governance and Congress is not a viable option, neither it can become one.”

Karnataka is the only state where BJP has ever won and also is the biggest state ruled by Congress under the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. He has also called the showdown, "a "battle between secularism and communalism", while pushing for new minority religion, Lingayat, whose vote base is strong for the saffron party. For the BJP to repeat its 2014 victory performance, the consolidation of the Lingayat vote.

In a meeting held by BJP part’s Central Election Committee last week, the BJP announced its list of candidates for the polls. In the recent past weeks, both the parties have been at loggerhead, on Sunday members of the saffron party also held protests in Bengaluru against Congress unit working president Dinesh Gundu. The BJP called a protest against Rao’s comment for alleged “inciting remarks” on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath.

