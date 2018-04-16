On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released their second list for elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly comprising of 82 candidates. After releasing the first list of 72 candidates, the second list was finalised by the party's Central Election Committee which is chaired by party president Amit Shah.

On Monday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released their second list for elections to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly comprising of 82 candidates. After releasing the first list of 72 candidates, the second list was finalised by the party’s Central Election Committee which is chaired by party president Amit Shah. Along with the party president, the Central Election Committee has upper echelons of the party including the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda as its core members.

