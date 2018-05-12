In a recent video, which surfaced on the Internet, a BJP Govindarajanagar candidate was caught on camera while distributing the cash among voters. In another report, the Kolar Rural police arrested four persons on charges of enticing voters on Saturday morning. Talking on the matter JD(S) state president HD Kumaraswamy said that the cash for a vote is a reality, and he has urged the Election Commission to take a strict action into the matter.

To ensure free and fair polls in the undergoing Karnataka Assembly elections 2018, around 1.5 lakh security personnel, including more than 50,000 from the central paramilitary forces, were deployed at the various polling booths. However, amid these claims the reports of voters being enticed with cash in several constituencies. According to a report, the Kolar Rural police arrested four persons on charges of enticing voters on Saturday morning.

In a recent video, which is doing the rounds on the Internet, BJP Govindarajanagar candidate was caught distributing cash among the voters. BJP leader V Somanna was caught on the tape while distributing the cash. Following the incident, while talking to Times Now on the matter, JD(S) state chief HD Kumaraswamy said that the cash for a vote is a reality. He further added that he has urged the Election Commission to take an action into the matter. He further added that he is wondering why EC has not taken any action so far.

Another report in the Hindu stated that at a polling station at Masti in Malur constituency, a man was seen distributing money to voters. Police is yet to identify the person and is trying to find out those who have accepted then cash. Reports said that no formal complaints were reported in most of the cases.

JD(S) has recently filed a formal complaint with the Election Commission about money being distributed to voters in Chamundeshwari constituency from where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is contesting. The complaint was filed by JD(S) spokesperson and MLC Ramesh Babu.

A distribution of Rs 500 among the users was also reported from the Shivajinagar. The notes were distributed after the voters cast their vote at the government school on Plain Street.

While some of the polling booths witnessed technical errors in the EVM machines, a few clashes among the workers of rival parties were also reported from some of the polling booths.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App