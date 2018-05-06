On his 4th day of Karnataka campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed four rallies across the state. Just like his previous rallied he continued his attacks on Congress in an attempt to woo the voters ahead of the polls. Calling Congress anti-Dalit, anti-poor, PM Modi said Congress has always opposed people demands. He added that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi did not like a Dalit becoming President of India.

As the Karnataka assembly elections are getting closer, the star campaigners of political parties are holding scores of rallies across the state to woo the voters ahead of the Assembly polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is holding a bunch of rallies across the state every day, has intensified his attacks on Congress. Earlier, BJP had asked PM Modi to address 3 rallies in a day but keep in mind the importance of elections, numbers of rallies in a day have been increased. Just like yesterday, PM Modi addressed four public meeting in poll-bound Karnataka on Sunday.

Continuing his attacks on Congress, PM Modi in his first rally at Chitradurga said, “Look at the Congress leaders, they do not know, whom they should remember and celebrate. They are at the forefront of celebrating Jayantis of Sultans.” Claiming that nobody has done more than BJP for the underprivileged community, he said, “The BJP government has given five major areas of life to Ambedkar’s life as ‘Panchatirtha’. It is unforgettable that the Congress Party insult Babasaheb Ambedkar. The Bharat Ratna was confined to Congress only by one family. The BJP government had to come to power to give Bharat Ratna to Babasaheb.”

PM Modi addressed his second rally of the day in Raichur, where he alleged that Congress just keep abusing him instead of showing their report card. Just like previous rallies he addressed across the state, PM Modi on the 4th day of the campaign continued his efforts to build a connection with locals by praising their culture and contribution. Calling Congress anti-development, anti-poor, anti-Dalit he said they have always opposed the people’s demands.

He added, “Congress owes an explanation to the nation on why it is not letting Parliament function. Anti-Dalit & anti-OBC mindset of the Congress is the reason why the party is stalling Parliament & not allowing the creation of the OBC commission.” To address his 3rd rally of the day, PM Modi reached Jamakhandi. As corruption would play a key role in upcoming elections, PM Modi alleged Siddaramaih-led Karnataka government of corruption. Confident of BJP’s win in upcoming elections, he said people will give the right answer to Congress’ divisive politics.

“We want to build a New India where children get a good education, youth get jobs, elderly get proper healthcare and where there is no discrimination on the lines of caste” PM Modi addressed the rally in Hubli.

Modi said that he did not want anyone in this country to lag behind, and everyone to get an opportunity to come forward. Every poor living in a village should get information and knowledge and therefore they have started the work of laying optical fibre across the country. They want to ensure power to all such villages in a time frame of just 1000 days. He took a drag at Congress before ending his speech by saying, “The work for laying optical fibre began in 2011 under the government of UPA led by Sonia Gandhi, in three years till 2014 they could lay the network in just 59 village. When we came to power, me made a new stratefy and we have connected 1 lakh villages with the network.”

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App