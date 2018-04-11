In the wake of massive campaigning for the upcoming assembly election in Karnataka, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, April 11, said the Congress party had not yet finalised the list of candidates for the polls and that a "fake" list was being circulated to create confusion. The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday had alerted that a fake list of candidates of the Indian National Congress for the forthcoming Assembly Elections in the state is being diffused on social media.

CM Siddaramaiah who is leading the Congress charge had called the battle between secularism and communalism”

Just ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka which has created much uproar between rival political parties, chief minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday, April 11, said the Congress party had not yet finalised the list of candidates for the polls and that a "fake" list was being circulated in order to create confusion. Taking the matter on Twitter, he tweeted, "I am told that a list of Congress candidates for Karnataka election is under circulation. The AICC has not approved the list of candidates yet. The list under circulation is fake."

The Karnataka Congress on Tuesday had alerted that a fake list of candidates of the Indian National Congress for the forthcoming assembly elections in the state is being diffused on the social media. The party was quick to the matter on Twitter to clarify as to avoid further chaos and appealed people and the media not to circulate it. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already announced its first list of candidates for the Karnataka polls, which is to be held on May 12.

Karnataka is the only southern state where BJP has ever won. It is the only big state where the Congress is in power.Both the parties have campaigned immensely in the state. CM Siddaramaiah who is leading the Congress charge had called the showdown between secularism and communalism” while pushing for a new religious community, Lingayat. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly. The results will be out on May 15

I am told a list of Congress candidates for Karnataka Election is under circulation. The AICC has not approved the list of candidates yet. The “list” under circulation is fake. It has been done to create confusion. Please don’t patronize products of the #FakeNews factory. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 10, 2018

