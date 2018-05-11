On the eve of Karnataka Assembly Elections 2018, polling in Bengaluru's Raja Rajeshwari Nagar constituency have now been postponed. The voting will now take place on May 28 while the counting of votes will be held on May 31. The polling in RR Nagar has been postponed after 9746 voter IDs were seized from a flat in the area.

The election in Bengaluru’s Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, which were earlier scheduled to take place on May 12 (tomorrow) has now been deferred. The voting in RR Nagar constituency will now take place on May 28 while the counting of votes will be done on May 31. The polling in RR Nagar has been postponed after 9746 voter IDs were seized from a flat in the area. The BJP had approached the Election Commission to countermand the polling in this particular constituency while accusing the Congress party for trying to rig the upcoming election in Karnataka by undemocratic ways.

Earlier on late Tuesday night, the Election Commission seized around 10,000 voter ID cards from a Bengaluru apartment. Following this shocking development, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took the ante against the Congress party and said that the Congress was trying to rig the elections by undemocratic ways. “Congress is losing public support and they are trying hard to rig the upcoming elections in Karnataka by undemocratic ways. So, we demand to countermand of polls in Raj Rajeshwari Nagar constituency.” The Congress party while hitting back at the BJP saying that it was its conspiracy to get the election countermanded.

Meanwhile, the Congress party also hit out at the BJP saying that the party was creating conspiracies to countermand the elections in the constituency. Addressing the issue, the Election Commission in a midnight conference had then said, “This is certainly a serious matter we can’t decide it here. We don’t understand the significance of this. Counterfoils are there. Whether they really are the electors or not, it is yet to see. On preliminary investigation, these 9746 EPIC cards are of actual electors and appear to be prima facie genuine. However, the significance of the counterfoils can only be verified after due investigation. In Raj Rajeshwari Nagar constituency, there are 4,35,439 electors with EP ratio of 75.43. During last special summary revision, 25,825 additions are there, 19,012 additions were done during continuous updation. There have been total deletions of 8817 person.”

