Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday dropped a huge hint on Congress’ possible alliance with Janata Dal (Secular) if there’s a split verdict in the recently held Karnataka Assembly elections. While talking to media, the Congress leader said that he is ready to sacrifice his CM post for a Dalit. He further reiterated that he has contested his last elections and will never take part in any electoral battle anywhere. Siddaramaiah also said that he will now groom youngsters to fight against communal forces in the state.

Out of eight exit polls that were conducted on May 12 after the elections, six of them predicted BJP as the single largest party while only two favoured Congress. There was only one exit poll which predicted a close to full majority to BJP while rest of the seven clearly mentioned a hung assembly.

Many political pundits have predicted that counting of votes on May 12 will result in a hung assembly and JDS will emerge as the ultimate kingmaker. JD(S) chief HD Deve Gowda has already shunned BJP by giving them a clear no-no for a possible tie-up, given the bad history between the two parties. However, his party has reportedly kept the doors open for Congress.

Siddaramaiah’s latest comment has now further fuelled the rumours of a possible tie-up between Congress and JD(S) but the strained personal relationship between Karnataka CM and Deve Gowda remains a point of trouble. In 2005, former Prime Minister Gowda had expelled Siddaramaiah from JD(S) and it was then that Siddaramaiah joined Congress.

Nevertheless, the Karnataka Chief Minister’s softened stance and his comments on paving way for another leader, if Congress leadership demands it, certainly comes as big news for both Congress and JD(S). However, it remains to be seen how BJP will fare on May 15.

