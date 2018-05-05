PM started speaking, when a translator started translating his Hindi speech to Kannada, the crowds protested and shouted and eventually the translator was sent away. The PM's rally was expected to address the voters of the two districts of Dakshina Kannada and Coorg. There are a total of 10 assembly constituencies in the two districts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his third day of Karnataka campaign addressed four mega rallies across the state. As per reports, the BJP has decided to increase the rallies of its biggest campaigner PM Modi for poll-bound Karnataka in an attempt to woo the voters ahead of the assembly elections. PM Modi started his political campaign today with Tumakuru rally, which ended with Mangaluru rally. PM Modi also addressed public meetings at Gadag and Shivamogga. In his first rally at Tumakuru, PM Modi called Congress anti-farmer and anti-poor party and said Congress is trying to offer false rhetoric and empty promises to the farmers.

PM Modi added that the Congress’ neglect of the agriculture sector is very well known and I wish they were serious about the welfare of the farmers. “From Indira Gandhi’s time, Congress has only fooled poor people of society to win elections. They’re a party of lies, they lie time and again for votes. They do not care about farmers nor are they concerned about poor. People are now tired of Congress,” said PM Modi. In the second rally of the day, he took a jibe at Congress saying that party will shrink to Punjab, Puducherry, and parivaar after results of Karnataka elections. Both Congress and BJP are trying to paint each other as most corrupted.

Reacting to the Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of giving party tickets corrupted candidates, PM said, “Have you ever thought why it took so long for Congress to distribute tickets? This’s due to a tender system, for tickets, there will also be a tender for CM-ship. Whoever sends the maximum amount of money to Delhi will get the CM-ship in Congress.” Continuing his campaign, PM Modi in late afternoon addressed a rally in Shivamogga.

Alleging congress of supporting corruption citing UPA regime bad governance at Centre, he said there is no difference between the ‘C’ of Congress and ‘C’ of corruption.

The Prime minister focused most of his speech in Mangalore on the achievements of the Centre and the failures of the Congress. The political killings, which occurred in Dakshina Kannada, found mention in his speech. Some of his policies like the Ujjwala Yojana, DBT, and Jan Dhan Yojana which find mention in almost every speech of the prime minister was addressed here too. He rejected the analysis of the political pundits that a hung assembly will develop post the elections. He said the mandate will strongly be in favour of the BJP.

However, the party’s CM candidate was mentioned just twice in the PM’s speech. No other state leader was mentioned as well. There were no mentions of the achievements of the Yeddyurappa govt as well. The Nehru Maidan, venue of the rally, was filled to capacity by BJP workers.

