Voting for 224 seats in Karnataka Assembly Elections took place on Saturday. A total of 56% polling was recorded in Karnataka elections till 3PM. However, the elections on 2 seats — RR Nagar and Jayanagar, both in Bengaluru — did not take place today. The counting of votes will be done on May 15.

Karnataka, a state ruled by the Congress under the leadership of S. Siddaramaiah, voted on Saturday, May 12. While the voting is said to have been sluggish in Bengaluru city and its suburbs, brisk voting was witnessed in coastal Karnataka. This in itself hints at the BJP, under the leadership of BS Yeddyurappa, performing well in its strongholds of south, coastal Karnataka. The Congress government is one of the last few non-BJP state governments left in the country while the saffron party has pushed aggressively for a “Congress-mukt” Bharat. This election is also being cited as a bellwether for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when the Narendra Modi government will seek re-election but there is many a slip between the cup and lip. Exit polls will be out soon after the end of polling.

Voting for 222 seats took place on Saturday and two Bengaluru seats of RR Nagar and Jayanagar did not vote following the fake voter ID controversy. The Congress, BJP and Janata Dal Secular have put up a tough fight and led a packed campaign in the state. On one side, the Congress and the BJP kept attacking each other on several issues including corruption, administration, development, farmers and women’s security, while the JDS said the people of Karnataka will choose a non-BJP and non-Congress government.

The tenure of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will expire on May 28. Out of the 224 constituencies, 173 are reserved for the general category, 36 for the Scheduled Castes and 15 for the Scheduled Tribes. All electronic voting machines will be linked to Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) following allegations on EVM rigging in earlier elections.

Will these be one-sided elections with either of the parties getting the majority or will it be a hung assembly? With counting set for May 15 Tuesday, both the Congress and the BJP are confident of their victory. Yeddyurappa has forecast a victory for the BJP.

Going by experts and analysts, regions adjacent to the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border have been areas favouring the Congress. The Mangaluru region is a BJP stronghold while the area between the coast and Bengaluru has been a JDS fiefdom. The Mysuru region has been favouring the BJP in recent times.

Going by 2013 results in urban regions, both the Congress and the BJP got 13 and 12 seats each while JDS got only 3 seats. In old Mysuru region, Congress won 40 seats while JDS won 30. It should be noted that the Congress won 122 of the 224 seats in 2013 only because Yeddyurappa had contested separately under the rebel Karnataka Janata Party. This time, Yeddyurappa is with the BJP.

In 2013 in Dakshina Kannada, Congress won just 8 seats. In Udupi, it secured victory on 1 seat out of 5 indicating its fall from favour in these parts. Along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, out of 56 seats, Congress won 34, while BJP won 14, KJP 2 and JDS, BSRC got 1 seat each.

Talking of central Karnataka, Congress won 18 out of 32 seats in regions including Tumakuru, Davanagere, Chitradurga and Shivamogga districts. JDS won 5 seats in Tumakuru and BJP secured victory on 2 seats.

In the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, Congress claimed its impact on 19 seats while BJP and JDS won 4 seats.

On reserved seats, Congress won 26, a significant improvement from a tally of 9 in 2008, JDS numbers also went up to 11 from 2 in 2008, BS Congress got 4 and Independents took 2.

Taking a cue from the Gujarat results, analysts are of the view that BJP may have a stronghold in urban areas while the Congress may dominate rural areas like in Gujarat. But the rural heartland in Karnataka favours the JDS of the Deve Gowda clan.

Going by the data provided by the Election Commission, there are 70 urban and 154 rural seats in Karnataka. Of these, around 28 urban seats are in Bengaluru city while the rest are spread across 7 city corporations — 43 city municipal councils, 65 town municipal councils and 92 town panchayats.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App