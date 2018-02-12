In the video shared by the party, the Congress president Rahul Gandhi is seen having tea and pakoras with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other party leaders at a tea stall in Kalmala village of Raichur district in the poll-bound state. The Congress scion received a resounding welcome in Raichur on Monday.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who is in Karnataka for his Janashirvada Yatra, on Monday stopped for ‘chai and pakoras’ at a roadside tea stall in Kalmala village of Raichur district in the poll-bound state. Accompanied by chief minister Siddaramaiah and other party leaders, Gandhi was seen having tea and pakoras in the video shared by the party on Twitter. The Congress scion received a resounding welcome in Raichur. The visit by the Congress president is a part of his election campaign for the upcoming Karnataka polls.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi stops for chai and pakoras at a local dhaba at Kalmala village, Raichur. #JanaAashirwadaYatre pic.twitter.com/N2AoSa1gKq — Congress (@INCIndia) February 12, 2018

During his Janashirvada yatra, Rahul Gandhi will address tribal communities and will hold two public meetings. He will also visit the Sharana Basaveshwara temple and the Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargahtoday. Rahul Gandhi, who has been repeatedly attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his silence on the burning issues like farmer suicides and unemployment, said PM Modi should stop giving speeches on the past and start working. The Congress president said the prime minister has limited time as his term is nearing its end.

“You will have to tell the country during the elections what you did in the last five years. It is going to be five years and you have not even opened your account,” he told Modi. Rahul Gandhi said BJP has failed to create jobs, bring back black money and brought down the economy. “BJP failed to create jobs, bring back black money and brought down the economy. All that Modi talks about is Congress is this, Congress is that.”