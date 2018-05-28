BJP's appeal to farmers and the public to "voluntarily observe a bandh" across Karnataka on Monday to protest the alleged failure of Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy to keep up his farm loan waiver promise, got off to a dull start. Reports from across the state said normal life has not been affected, with schools and colleges, as also public transport services functioning normally.

Off to a very dull start, the Bandh called by the BJP across Karnataka failed to appeal to farmers and the public. Reports coming from different parts of the state said normal life has not been affected, with schools and colleges, as also public transport services functioning normally. As per reports, most of the farmers’and pro-Kannada organisations have not supported the bandh call, citing politics behind it. Still, BJP activists held demonstrations in different parts of the state and during one such demonstration, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha along with party workers were detained by police.

In a strongly worded criticism, BJP state chief BS Yeddyurappa, during the trust vote on May 25 had termed it unholy and announced a state-wide bandh for Monday, if farm loans worth Rs 53,000 crore were not waived immediately as promised.

However, Yeddyurappa had changed track on the proposed bandh and said it was not BJP that had called for a bandh, but it was supporting voluntary bandh being called by farmers.

BJP state General Secretary N Ravi Kumar in a statement released yesterday hit out at the Chief Minister for not keeping up his promise and had called on farmers and the public to observe a bandh “voluntarily” today.

On his part, Kumaraswamy who had promised farm loan waiver immediately after coming to power has sought time, as he was heading a coalition government with the Congress and will have to consult them before taking any decision.

He had said that he will have to understand the financial condition of the state. The BJP has stated that bandh will not be observed in Bengaluru where election is being held for Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency today.

Ahead of assembly election across the state on May 12, polling in Rajarajeshwari Nagar constituency was deferred, following the voter ID controversy and various other irregularities.

