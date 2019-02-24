Forest officials stated that nature gave a boom to the rapidly spreading fire, as they tried their level best to cease the fire but strong winds affected it badly. It's yet to riddle out the actual reason for the fire that broke out in the forest. The atmosphere has been heated up and engulfed with the dense layer of smoke

Karnataka Bandipur Fire:Tiger Reserve in Karnataka witnessed major destruction of hundreds of acres of land on Saturday. The forest fire which started on Thursday was spread soon across Kundakere, Bandipur and Gopalaswany Betta ranges. The fire left behind hundreds of acres of land hewed. Wildlife activist Shantha Murthy said he was helping forest officials in putting out the fire, which was first noticed around 3.30 am. The burning of dead leaves and branches is a usual practice to decrease the level of fire.

Tourists visiting Bandipur were halted at a checkpoint at the entrance to the reserve because another minor fire spread in the BR Hills range of the reserve burnt down around 30 to 50 acres of forest area. Government officials stated that the moment they received the call from the forest reserve authorities they immediately arranged three fire engines at the place, in order to save the lives of the animals and to save the forest.No updates on casualties have been reported so far.

Karnataka: Fire which had started at Bandipur Tiger Reserve And National Park in Chamarajanagar District yesterday, continues to rage this morning. (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/3X1aPSjidZ — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2019

ಬಂಡೀಪುರ Bandipur forest fire rages on and spreads. What an unfortunate start to the summer. pic.twitter.com/NTr7DVEPn8 — S Shyam Prasad (@ShyamSPrasad) February 23, 2019

Forest officials stated that nature gave a boom to the rapidly spreading fire, as they tried their level best to cease the fire but strong winds affected it badly. It’s yet to riddle out the actual reason for the fire that broke out in the forest. The atmosphere has been heated up and engulfed with the dense layer of smoke.

Spring is arriving, and nature is taking its call, this incident is indeed miserable, the level of destruction it has caused in the Tiger Reserve forest is to be recovered as soon as possible because it is the home shelter to many mammals, especially the ones who are endangered like Tiger.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More