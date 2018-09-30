A man from Karnataka's Mandya's district beheaded his friend after he allegedly tried to molest his mother. After the incident, the accused, identified as Pashupati, brought victim's, identified as Girish, severed head to a police station and surrendered.

Man from Karnataka's Mandya's district beheaded his friend after he allegedly tried to molest his mother.

An incident of chopping off the head of a man in rage has come to light from Karnataka. According to reports, a man from Karnataka’s Mandya’s district beheaded his friend after he allegedly tried to molest his mother. After the incident, the accused, identified as Pashupati, brought victim’s, identified as Girish, severed head to a police station and surrendered.

This is 3rd such incident following reports of a resident of Srinivasapura, who arrived at a police station with the severed head of a woman. He was reportedly in a relationship with her and suspected her of having another affair.

Mandya’s superintendent of police Shiva Prakash Devaraju said Pashupati killed the victim at Chikkabagilu village and brought the head to the Malavalli town police station.

“The accused has claimed that he killed the victim over a petty quarrel. We are investigating the case,” he said.

A few days back, a man identified as Azeez Saddam chopped off his wife’s head and surrendered at Srinivasapur police station. He also suspected his wife was having an affair.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More