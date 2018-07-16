An IPS officer from Karnataka is in the dock after a video of him kissing a married woman has surfaced. The woman's husband has filed a complaint against the IPS officer and a case under section 497 (adultery) has been registered. However, according to reports, the wife has alleged that she was not happy with her husband and was not living with him.

A video has stoked a controversy in Karnataka where an IPS officer, while in his uniform, can be seen indulging in a passionate kiss with the wife of another man, who is reportedly a software professional.

The techie husband has filed a complaint with the police, who have registered a non-cognisable case under Section 497 (adultery) of the IPC. The husband has alleged that the IPS officer has forced his wife to have an affair with him and released a video as proof of it.

However, according to reports, the wife has alleged that she was not living with her husband as she was not happy with him.

IPS officer has been identified as Bhimashankar S Guled and according to reports, he first met techie’s wife when he was posted as Davangere SP. Guled and the woman met each other at her photography studio regarding photoshoot of his sons.

The techie himself submitted the video of his wife and the IPS officer in a compromising position. He has also reportedly met DG and IGP Neelamani Raju and other top officers, but as per the techie, he wasn’t given a fair hearing.

The First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court will hear the case now, as per reports. The techie, going before the media, alleged that the police did not register a case based on his complaint.

According to the techie husband, when he confronted the IPS officer, he was allegedly threatened to be killed in an encounter.

As per reports, Home Minister G Parameshwara has also asked for a report after the video of the IPS officer with the woman was broadcast on local TV channels.

