Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday sounded the bugle for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka’s Bidar while addressing a gathering of more than 2 lakh Congress workers in the ‘Jana Dwani Yatra’. Accusing the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of lying to the youth, Rahul again reiterated his controversial remarks made during the discussion on the no-trust motion against the government on Rafale deal.
“Nirmala Sitharaman Ji has lied to the youth of the nation. She said India & France have a secret pact & so they can’t reveal the price of Rafale aircraft. I asked France President if this is true & he denied,” Rahul again asserted during the rally.
The Congress scion hit out at the BJP highlighting 4 main issues, farm crisis, corruption, unemployment, and women issues.
On Monday, Congress President will also embark on his first ever visit to Telangana after taking the reigns of the grand old party of India. During his visit, he will address self-help groups, students and unemployed youth, entrepreneurs and others in several events in Hyderabad on Monday and Tuesday.