Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrived at Bidar in Karnataka on Monday to begin the campaign for the forthcoming Lok Sabha election. The Congress scion challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide Karnataka government the 50 percent of the farm loan waived in the state.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday sounded the bugle for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka’s Bidar while addressing a gathering of more than 2 lakh Congress workers in the ‘Jana Dwani Yatra’. Accusing the Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of lying to the youth, Rahul again reiterated his controversial remarks made during the discussion on the no-trust motion against the government on Rafale deal.

“Nirmala Sitharaman Ji has lied to the youth of the nation. She said India & France have a secret pact & so they can’t reveal the price of Rafale aircraft. I asked France President if this is true & he denied,” Rahul again asserted during the rally.

Nirmala Sitharaman Ji has lied to the youth of the nation. She said India & France have a secret pact & so they can't reveal the price of Rafale aircraft. I asked France President if this is true & he denied: Rahul Gandhi in Bidar. #Karnataka

The Congress scion hit out at the BJP highlighting 4 main issues, farm crisis, corruption, unemployment, and women issues.

2 crore yuvaon ko rozgaar dene ki baat ki. Aur ab kehte hain, pakode banao, hum aapko gas nahi denge, gas bhi aapko naale mein se nikal kar cooker me daalni padegi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Bidar. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/k8GP8ZbYXv — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2018

On Monday, Congress President will also embark on his first ever visit to Telangana after taking the reigns of the grand old party of India. During his visit, he will address self-help groups, students and unemployed youth, entrepreneurs and others in several events in Hyderabad on Monday and Tuesday.

