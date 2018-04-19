The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Belagavi Rural constituency, Karnataka, said that upcoming assembly election in the state would be about Hindu-Muslim, not about the water and roads. Addressing a public gathering, Sanjay Patil said whoever wants Shivaji Maharaj should vote for us, who wants Babri Masjid and Tipu Jayanti should vote for Congress. This is not the first time that Patil has sparked a controversy, last year, he threatened a police officer. As the Karnataka assembly polls are getting closer, the war of words between BJP and Congress is getting intense.

Less than a month before the state Assembly elections, Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) has triggered a new controversy. In a video which is doing rounds on the internet, saffron party lawmaker can be clearly seen addressing a public gathering in Karnataka. The BJP MLA said that the upcoming election in the state is not about roads and water, but about Hindu-Muslim incidents. Sanjay Patil, who represents the Belagavi Rural constituency, in Kannada, said that I am Sanjay Patil, I am Hindu, this is a Hindu nation, we want to build the Ram temple.

If Congress candidate says he will build the mandir, then vote for her. Whoever wants Shivaji Maharaj should vote for BJP, who wants Babari Masjid and Tipu Jayanti should vote for Congress. This is not the first incident that Patil has sparked a new row, last year, Patil was seen in a video threatening a police officer. A few days ago, the Karnataka Congress Working president said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a dhongi. The Congress leader said the BJP’s firebrand leader is unfit to be CM of UP. He added that whenever he enters into the Karnataka he should be shown slippers. Following the controversial remark by the Congress leader, the BJP holds protest across the state demanding apology.

Rao made this comment while a candlelight march organised by the party against the Unnao and Kathua rape incidents. The Congress leader added that Adityanath is a disgrace to Indian politics. As the Karnataka assembly elections are getting closer, the war of words between BJP and Congress is getting intense. The popular leaders of both parties are organising rallies and public gatherings to woo the voters ahead of the assembly elections.

