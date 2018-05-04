In an attempt to woo wavering voters, BJP in its manifesto has incorporated the issue of farmers and women as its main agenda. Speaking at the inaugural event, party’s chief ministerial candidate, Yeddyyurappa assured that if BJP comes to power, it will not only wave-off the pending loans of the farmers but will provide free sanitary napkins to the women falling below the poverty threshold. The aspiring CM also promised the residents to bring back the controversial Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill 2012.

Just a week before the first phase of polling in Karnataka, the opposition BJP today released its election manifesto promising higher growth and higher farmer’s income. The party’s chief ministerial candidate BS Yeddyurappa assured the wavering voters that if BJP came to power, it will invest for the development of the state. “We are committed to reducing the burden of debt on our Annadaatas. We will announce a crop loan waiver up to Rs1 Lakh, including all loans from Nationalised Banks and Co-operatives, in our first Cabinet Meeting for the benefit of our Annadaatas. The welfare of farmers has always been our priority. We will allocate Rs 1,50,000 crore for various irrigation projects in Karnataka and ensure water reaches to every field in the state”.

At the inauguration of the election manifesto, the aspiring chief minister also promised to roll-out the Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation Bill 2012 if its party manages to win the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Yeddyurappa also lauded BJP for uplifting the status of the second wheel of the society – women during its reign. He also promised to launch ‘Mukhya Mantri Smartphone Yojane’ to provide smartphones, free of cost, to women below the poverty line.

Not only that, in order to woo voters, the party has also included the issue of woman safety and security in its manifesto.The party has assured that they will form a Special Investigation Cell which will be consists of as many as 1,000 woman police officers. These officers will solely be responsible for solving the pending criminal cases against women in the region. The party also assured that they will provide free sanitary napkins to lesser privileged women and girl students and at Rs. 1 for other women under the new ‘StreeSuvidha Scheme’.

On April 27, Congress President Rahul Gandhi also released its manifesto named ‘People’s Manifesto and described it as the voice of the people of Karnataka. The state is set to go to the polls on May 12 while counting is scheduled for May 15.

