Karnataka boiler blast: Six people died and 5 critically injured in a boiler blast in the Nirani sugars at Mudhol in Karnataka’s Bagalkot district on Sunday. The district is around 500 km from capital Bengaluru. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The incident took place this afternoon, reports said. This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Visuals from Nirani sugars in Mudhol, Bagalkot where 6 people died and 5 were critically injured in a boiler blast earlier today. pic.twitter.com/PlzlwjCvkd — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2018

