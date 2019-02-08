Karnataka Budget: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Friday took some big decision ahead of the budget session. Kumaraswamy tried to woo the rebel and disgruntled legislators by offering them the vacant posts. The reports say that Congress MLA Dr Umesh Jadhav will be replaced by legislator Pratap Gowda Patil as Warehouse Corporation chairman, while Raichur MLA Basanagouda Daddal will now head the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Board.

Karnataka Budget: A few hours ahead of the Karnataka state budget, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy replaced the Warehouse Corporation chairman and disgruntled Congress MLA Dr Umesh Jadhav on Friday. According to the reports, the disgruntled Congress MLA Dr Umesh Jadhav will be replaced by legislator Pratap Gowda Patil in the Congress-JDS’ collation government. The Karnataka CM has also tried to woo the rebel and disgruntled MLA’s as he appointed Congress Raichur MLA Basanagouda Daddal as the chairman of Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Board. The reports added that Gopalaswamy is the other beneficiary, who got the chair of parliamentary secretary to Water Resource Minister DK Shivakumar.

The big development comes amid the uproar in the Congress and JDS alliance government-led by CM Kumaraswamy. Earlier on Thursday, 7 disgruntled MLAs from Congress and 3 BJP legislators skipped the state budget session. The seven Congress MLAs include Dr Umesh Jadhav, Dr Sudhakar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathalli, BC Patil, Nagendra B, and JN Ganesh.

After reviewing the current situation, the Congress general body wrote to speaker KR Ramesh Kumar to disqualify the MLAs who do not attend the House when the budget is presented. The sources say that budget has to be passed after the debate by February 15 for the fiscal year 2019-2020.

The budget is scheduled to be held at 12.32 pm today. The reports say that after the legislative party meetings by the Congress, BJP and JDS, rebel MLA Jadhav and Ramesh Jharkiholi are likely to be sacked today.

In a presser before the budget, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy lashed out at PM Modi and accused him of systemically demolishing the country’s democracy. Kumaraswamy said that Prime Minister is misleading the people and he requested the opposition parties to rise and expose the truth in the parliament.

