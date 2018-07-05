Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will announce the Congress-JDS coalition government maiden budget today. The people of Karnataka were waiting for the budget as the government is expected to waive the farm loans borrowed from nationalised and cooperative banks.

It seems like the disagreement over the need for a fresh budget has been settled as Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will present the Congress-JDS coalition government’s maiden budget today, reported PTI. Reports said that he will be presenting the Karnataka budget in the Vidhan Soudha. The much-awaited budget comes amid high expectations of farm loan waiver and coalition dissent over the need for a fresh budget. The people of Karnataka have been waiting for the budget since the Congress-JDS coalition government came into the power.

Well, it took CM Kumaraswamy a couple of months to come up with farm loan waiver, however, he had promised that to reject the farm loans within 24 hours of coming to power.

Here are the LIVE updates on Karnataka budget 2018:

#Visuals from Bengaluru: Budget copies being taken inside #Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will present the government's first budget. pic.twitter.com/WFXvjI9eOi — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

#Bengaluru: It is a new experience for me as a finance minister. I have taken up this as a challenge to give a surplus budget: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy before presenting the government's first budget pic.twitter.com/X1IpRqQiaG — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2018

(Updating…)

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More