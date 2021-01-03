In order to to recover from the financial difficulties faced during COVID-19 induced lockdown and slowdown in the economy, Karnataka government has now allowed businesses and shops to operate 24x7. It has also taken out a set a rules and regulations that have to be followed by business and shop owners.

All shops and commercial establishments which employ ten or more people in Karnataka are now allowed to operate on a 24×7 basis said the State government. This has gone into effect today and will continue for a period of three years under the provisions of the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961. This move was made with the intention of generating more employment and increasing revenue in the state.

“All employers shall not require or allow any person employed to work therein for more than eight hours in any day and forty-eight hours in any week and the period of work including overtime shall not exceed ten hours in any day,” the government order said. All employees are entitled to at least one week-off, the government said.

It added that if an employee is made to work beyond eight hours in a day, they will have to be paid an overtime allowance. The wages, including overtime wages of the employees, shall be credited to their savings bank account as prescribed under the Payments of wages Act, 1963.

The new rules have barred working of women employees beyond 8 p.m. on any day in normal circumstances. An employer can allow a woman employee to work between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. only after obtaining a written consent, subject to providing adequate protection to her dignity, honor, and safety, the notification said.

It said transport facilities should be provided for women employees who work in shifts and notice to this effect should be exhibited at the main entrance of the shop or establishment, indicating the availability of the transport.

If employees are found working on any holiday or after normal duty hours without proper indent of overtime, penal action shall be initiated against the employer/Manager as laid down in the Karnataka Shops and Establishments Act and Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Rules,” the notification stated.

The notification said employees should be provided with restrooms, washrooms, safety lockers, and other basic amenities.

