Karnataka By-election 2018: Karnataka's Ballari, Shivamogga and Mandya constituencies will witness by-polls today. According to the reports, 35,495 polling personnel will be on duty for the Karnataka by-polls 2018 and 8,922 Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) will be used. The voting will commence at 7 am and will be concluded at 6 pm.

The state Election Commission has declared 1,502 polling stations as sensitive and state police will be keeping a special eye them.

Today, Karnataka’s Ballari, Shivamogga and Mandya constituencies will go for polls. Assembly by-elections will be held in Ramanagara and Jamkhandi. In the Karnataka by-polls, state alliance partners Congress-JDU will be contesting together against the common enemy BJP.

According to the reports, around 54,54,275 eligible voters can exercise their vote in about 6,450 polling stations of the five constituencies today. A total number of 31 candidates in the fray in all the five constituencies, though the contest is mainly between the Congress-JDS combine and the BJP. Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy’s wife Anita Kumaraswamy is the prominent candidate in the fray, who is contesting the by-polls from the Ramanagara constituency. She is expected to register a comfortable win as the BJP candidate L Chandrashekhar withdrew his name and rejoined the Congress few days before the big test.

