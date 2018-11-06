Karnataka by-election results 2018 live: The results for the 3 Lok Sabha seats —Ballari, Shivamogga and Mandya and 2 assembly seats— Ramanagara and Jamkhandi by-elections will be declared today. The state Elections Commission has deployed 1,248 counting officers and the heavy security has been deployed at all the counting centres.

Karnataka by-election results 2018 live: The counting of votes for the Karnataka by-elections 2018 will commence today at the 8 am for the five constituencies. The polling was held on Saturday and today results for 3 Lok Sabha and 2 assembly seats will be declared. According to the reports, the state Elections Commission has deployed 1,248 counting officers in 5 counting centres. The results will be announced 3 Lok Sabha seats— Ballari, Shivamogga and Mandya and 2 assembly seats— Ramanagara and Jamkhandi will come out.

Describing the security arrangements, a state police senior officer said, “Elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the counting of votes. Police personnel have been deployed around the counting centres and strong rooms where the EVMs are placed.”

The election officer will today announce the fate for 31 candidates from all the five constituencies. An estimated 67 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the by-polls for five constituencies. The contest is mainly between the Congress-JD(S) alliance, who are in power in the state, and BJP.

Around 54,54,275 voters were eligible to cast their vote in about 6,450 polling stations of the five constituencies. Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy’s wife Anita Kumaraswamy is one of the prominent candidates in the fray for the Karnataka By-election 2018. Currently, Congress and Janta Dal Secular (JDS) are in an alliance government in the state headed by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App