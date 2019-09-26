Karnataka bypolls deferred: The Election Commission on Thursday declared to defer the state by-polls after the top court said it will continue hearing the petition of 17 disqualified MLAs.

Karnataka bypolls: The Election Commission on Thursday deferred the Karnataka bypolls on 15 assembly seats in the state. The move has been made at a time when the state has 17 disqualified MLAs from the former government under the Congress-JD(S) coalition.

The statement has come after Supreme Court ruled bench said it will continue hearing the petitions filed by the disqualified MLAs. The by-elections were scheduled to take place on October 21, and the results were expected on October 24 but with the latest move, the elections have been deferred for the time being.

Following their disqualification in July, the rebel MLAs filed the petition in the Supreme Court and their plea is expected to be heard on October 22. The elections won’t be taking place till the top court announces a decision on the disqualified MLAs.

The MLAs were disqualified in July by then Vidhoun Sabha speaker KR Ramesh whose withdrawal from the alliance reduced the majority number of Congress-JD(S) alliance to remain in power and provided the BJP with opportunity challenge the more than a year-old government of the Congress and the JD (S) in the state.

Soon after their disqualification, the MLAs approached the top court challenging their termination and termed speaker KR Ramesh’s decision unfair and arbitrary.

The MLAs claimed that the speaker was misusing his power under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution. They asserted their disqualification wasn’t justifiable till the time the house was operational and blamed the speaker for breaching the fundamental right to continue with trade, business and other activities guaranteed under Article 19 and Article 21.

Meanwhile, the lawyers appearing for the prosecution and defence said they had no problem with Election Commission’s move to defer the elections.

After the dissolution of the Congress-JD(S) coalition early this year, the BJP won the majority in the house followed by BS Yediyurappa becoming the chief minister of the state. Speculation is rife over the rift between Yediyurappa and BJP leadership with the latter focusing on expanding its outreach which has been limited due to alleged nepotism at the hands of state leadership.

