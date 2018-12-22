Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy expanded his cabinet on Saturday by inducting eight members from JDS' coalition partner Congress. Also, two ministers were evicted from the cabinet.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Saturday reshuffled his Cabinet by removing two ministers and adding eight members from its alliance partner Congress. As per reports, the two ministers who were removed from the cabinet are Ramesh Jarkiholi (Municipal Administration) and R Shankar (Forest and Environment). While the other inductees are Satish Jarkiholi, MB Patil, CS Shivalli, MTB Nagaraj, E Tukaram, PT Parameshwar Naik, Rahim Khan and RB Thimmapur. Seven out of the eight newly-inducted cabinet ministers hail from north Karnataka.

The decision of expanding the cabinet was finalised on late Friday night when Congress president Rahul Gandhi gave a green light to Karnataka Congress leaders. The final call on the inductees was taken after Rahul Gandhi and AICC in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal held crunch talks together.

Reportedly, Ramesh Jakiholi was evicted from the cabinet due to his increasing closeness with BS Yeddyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka. Ramesh was replaced by his younger brother Satish Jarkiholi. The other minister who faced the axe is R Shankar. He was shown the door due to his reluctance to associate himself with the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) coalition partner in the state i.e. Congress.

However, there was dissent within a small section of Congress while the induction of ministers was being announced. Several supporters of Congress MLA Ramalinga Reddy shouted slogans near the Raj Bhavan demanding inclusion of their leader in the state cabinet. Ramalinga Reddy had held important portfolios in the previous governments but was sidelined this time.

