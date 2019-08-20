A total of 17 ministers will be inducted into the Karnataka cabinet today in the presence of governor Vajubhai Vala. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took to power last month after the Congress-JD(S) coalition failed to prove majority in the house.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who took oath last month is all set to expand Vidhoun Soudha cabinet with 17 ministers in the first phase. He assumed office on July 26 after he proved majority on the floor on July 29. This will be the first phase of cabinet expansion prior to which Yediyurappa was running the state state single-handedly.

On August 17, BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah gave a go-ahead to conduct the expansion exercise on August 20 i.e. today.

Here’s the list of 17 ministers to be inducted into the cabinet in the first phase:

Govind Makthappa Karajol Ashwath Narayan. C.N. Laxman Sangappa Savadi K.S. Eshwarappa R Ashoka Jagadish Shettar B. Sreeramulu S. Suresh Kumar V Somanna C.T. Ravi Basavraj Bommai Kota Shrinivas Poojari J.C. Madhu Swamy Chandrakantagouda Channappagouda Patil H. Nagesh Prabhu Chauhan Kolie Shashikala Annasaheb

Karnataka CM @BSYBJP to expand his cabinet with 17 ministers. Independent MLA H. nagesh will also take oath as cabinet minister pic.twitter.com/u9gcZiW7HX — Vikas Bhadauria (ABP News) (@vikasbha) August 20, 2019

The oath of office by the aforementioned ministers is likely to take place between 10:30 to 11 am in the presence of Governor Vajubhai Vala at the Raj Bhavan.

The Congress-JDS coalition had to disperse after it failed to prove majority in the house following rebellion from 13 MLAs and 2 independents. Despite efforts, the alliance could not convince the rebels to withdraw resignations which led to trust vote in the house where Congress-JD(S) lacked support.

The list comprising the names of 17 ministers has been sent to the Governor’s office by CM Yediyurappa and he has also requested the governor to administer the oath to the ministers. Soon after Yediyurappa took over, Congress compared his one-man cabinet to the President’s rule.

